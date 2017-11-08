Sprint turned out to be a big loser on the share market on Monday, the first day investors got a chance to react to the news that it had walked away from merger discussions with T-Mobile.

So, with Marcelo Claure still the CEO of the nation’s fourth-place cellular network, people are wondering what’s next.

At an event yesterday, CNET reports he told shareholders that since iPhone X inventory is limited, it didn’t make sense to incentivize sales though he expects sales to still gather at a great clip. The most we saw from Sprint is a trade-in offer.

As to services, Claure expects to resort to price hikes for its own-brand plans from early next year in order to assist with a capital plan budgeted for at least $5 billion or $6 billion next year. Parent company SoftBank may put even more money into the carrier to build out its network, which the company has made some aggressive progress on in the past year.

We recently saw Sprint ease out of a promotional rate for its bread-and-butter Unlimited plan. On the balance of that pricing strategy, more emphasis may get put on prepaid plans like Sprint’s own Boost and Virgin Mobile brands.