If you don’t need the new model, a $25 Samsung Gear VR 2016 Edition sounds pretty sweet

If you’re not so keen on spending a small fortune for the Galaxy Note 8, S8 or S8+ just to get a free new Gear VR with a bundled controller, you can always pair a slightly older flagship Samsung phone with a dirt-cheap 2015 or 2016 headset.

The two year-old edition however is no longer sold directly by the Korean manufacturer stateside, and it’s not easy to find at trusted third-party retailers either. As for last year’s Gear VR generation, discounted prices typically circle $40 these days, down from a $100 MSRP.

But for a no doubt limited time, the bargain experts over at Daily Steals can do even better, charging a ridiculously low $25 for an untouched, unused, undamaged SM-R323 item.

The “catch” is the Galaxy Note 5, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, S7 and S7 Edge-compatible virtual reality shell will be shipped in an “unprinted box or plastic bag” instead of official retail packaging.

Otherwise, this is a brand-new product, covered by a standard one-year US warranty, and sold alongside a head strap and USB Type C adapter. Technically, Daily Steals lists the Samsung Gear VR 2016 Edition as going for $29.99, but applying the “R323” coupon code before checkout should shave off an additional $4.99. The resulting VR experience may not be the most immersive out there, but the value for money is undeniably great.

