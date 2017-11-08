Whether Samsung plans to unveil its “next big thing” in January or March 2018, and globally launch the Galaxy S9/S9+ duo in February or April, there’s definitely still time to tweak the design and functionality of GS8’s already highly anticipated sequel (s).

But as much as the tech world may hate the fingerprint reader placement of the S8 and Note 8, trying to embed the biometric sensor into the GS9’s screen is probably not worth the production delay risks.

We’ve been hearing time and time again of late that the under-display technology is simply not ready for primetime, even after years of hard R&D work and fairly encouraging recent demonstrations.

Apple of course came up with a different, groundbreaking and pretty risky way to authorize the fast and secure unlocking of the iPhone X, which may not be available to Android device vendors for several more years.

All in all, Samsung reportedly made the tough but logical final decision of mounting a conventional fingerprint scanner on the back of the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Inside sources say the two next-gen phones have begun “pilot production” last month, eyeing a mass manufacturing start in December.