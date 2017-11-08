Available around the world in up to five color options, the Galaxy Note 8 can still only be coated in “Orchid Gray” and “Midnight Black” stateside almost two months after the S Pen-wielding flagship phone’s local commercial debut.

But while there are no words on impending US expansions of snazzy “Maple Gold” and “Blossom Pink” variants, the “Deepsea Blue” flavor of the “Infinity Display” 6.3-incher is coming exclusively to Best Buy stores just in time for the holidays.

Best Buy will of course sell AT&T, Sprint and Verizon-locked versions of the Galaxy Note 8 with the new paint job online as well, alongside Samsung’s own regional e-store. Sales kick off on November 16, and the Korean manufacturer’s trade-in deals are not going anywhere.

We’re guessing, or rather hoping, the Gear VR/DeX Station freebie promo will also be extended, and Best Buy’s $300 Black Friday savings offered with “qualified” Note 8 activations should probably cover all three shades of the hotly demanded Android phone.

Pricing differences are obviously unlikely, seeing as how black, gray and blue devices share the same exact internals and specifications, so expect to pay a whopping $950 in an unlocked configuration outside of special offers and promotional periods.

Meanwhile, Sprint’s Deepsea Blue Galaxy Note 8 is already listed on Best Buy’s website at $100 off its recommended price, looking to fetch $35.83 a month for two years, or $860 in total. Verizon customers should get ready to cough up $39 a month for two years ($936 overall), with AT&T Next plan signers looking at 30 monthly payments of $31.67 ($950 total).