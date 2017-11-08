Pixel and Nexus devices do not get November 6 level patch for KRACK
The November Android updates for applicable Pixel and Nexus devices does not contain the November 6 level security patch.
The big deal here is that the KRACK vulnerability that has left pretty much all Wi-Fi traffic painfully open to interception and manipulation is patched at this level and not on the November 5 level update that these devices received.
Apparently, some people have been taken aback by this shortfall, so language on the Pixel/Nexus security bulletin has been clarified — the phones and tablet-likes are receiving the November 5 patch.
Lest we forget that the KRACK vulnerability has already been patched on the Essential Phone, which has Android 7.1.1.
Here are the OTA and factory image details per device:
|Device
|Build
|Notes
Pixel 2/2 XL
|OPD1.170816.025
|EMR
|OPD3.170816.023
|Verizon EMR
|Pixel 2
|OPD3.170816.016
|Verizon
Pixel/Pixel XL
|OPR1.170623.032
|Fi/Canada
|OPR3.170623.013
|Pixel C
|OPR1.170623.032
|Nexus 6P
|OPR5.170623.011
|Nexus 5X
|OPR6.170623.023
|Nexus Player
|OPR2.170623.027
