Pixel and Nexus devices do not get November 6 level patch for KRACK

The November Android updates for applicable Pixel and Nexus devices does not contain the November 6 level security patch.

The big deal here is that the KRACK vulnerability that has left pretty much all Wi-Fi traffic painfully open to interception and manipulation is patched at this level and not on the November 5 level update that these devices received.

Apparently, some people have been taken aback by this shortfall, so language on the Pixel/Nexus security bulletin has been clarified — the phones and tablet-likes are receiving the November 5 patch.

Lest we forget that the KRACK vulnerability has already been patched on the Essential Phone, which has Android 7.1.1.

Here are the OTA and factory image details per device:

DeviceBuildNotes
Pixel 2/2 XL
OPD1.170816.025EMR
OPD3.170816.023Verizon EMR
Pixel 2OPD3.170816.016Verizon
Pixel/Pixel XL
OPR1.170623.032Fi/Canada
OPR3.170623.013
Pixel COPR1.170623.032
Nexus 6POPR5.170623.011
Nexus 5XOPR6.170623.023
Nexus PlayerOPR2.170623.027
