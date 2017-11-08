Android

OnePlus 5T pricing leaked to match OnePlus 5 in UK

Leaked documents suggest that the UK’s O2 will once again stock a OnePlus phone and may do so at the exact same price as the previous one.

As the November 16 launch of the OnePlus 5T looms, TechRadar has obtained a marketing document for the device towards O2’s enterprise clientele. It’s said that 64GB and 128GB variants will retain identical pricing levels as the OnePlus 5’s two models — £449.99 and £499.99, respectively.

Oddly enough, the only place in the world you can score a OnePlus 5 right now is at O2 — and it’s the version with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

It’s not clear if the prices will hold for the OnePlus 5T elsewhere, but this leak is a big indicator. Upgrades from the OnePlus 5 include a 2:1 aspect ratio display and an upgraded rear dual-camera system.

