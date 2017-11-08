Android

Niantic is working on “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite”

Contents
Advertisement

The maker of Ingress and Pokemon Go is now working on another mobile game with geolocation-based playtime features — this one hitting on another media franchise beloved of millennial and Gen Z crowds.

Niantic Labs confirmed fresh rumors first brought about by TechCrunch today that it is working on “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” a collaboration with Warner Bros.’s Portkey Games division. Whispers of its existence have been floating around for at least a year.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will leverage the full stack of the Niantic Platform while also providing an opportunity to pioneer all new technology and gameplay mechanics,” Niantic founder John Hankes wrote in a company blog post.

Like the two other games, augmented reality will help deliver experiences where players can cast spells, fight beasts and explore real-world areas.

There’s always a concern for how server scale will play into games like this as Pokemon Go painfully showed in embarrassing service outage episodes. Will another wide-appeal franchise once again test Niantic’s limits or has the game maker learned from its failures? Stay tuned, the game is expected to debut sometime next year.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
The Verge
Source
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
announcement, Apps, AR, gaming, Harry Potter, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, News, Niantic, Warner Bros.
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.