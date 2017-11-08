Niantic is working on “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite”

The maker of Ingress and Pokemon Go is now working on another mobile game with geolocation-based playtime features — this one hitting on another media franchise beloved of millennial and Gen Z crowds.

Niantic Labs confirmed fresh rumors first brought about by TechCrunch today that it is working on “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” a collaboration with Warner Bros.’s Portkey Games division. Whispers of its existence have been floating around for at least a year.

“Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will leverage the full stack of the Niantic Platform while also providing an opportunity to pioneer all new technology and gameplay mechanics,” Niantic founder John Hankes wrote in a company blog post.

Like the two other games, augmented reality will help deliver experiences where players can cast spells, fight beasts and explore real-world areas.

There’s always a concern for how server scale will play into games like this as Pokemon Go painfully showed in embarrassing service outage episodes. Will another wide-appeal franchise once again test Niantic’s limits or has the game maker learned from its failures? Stay tuned, the game is expected to debut sometime next year.