HTC’s revenue was up for two of the first three months of 2017 compared to the beginning of 2016, and with recent Vive VR headset discounts, as well as strong early sales of the U11 flagship phone, investors may have hoped the Taiwanese company’s financial decline was drawing to an end.

But even with the freshly unveiled U11+ 6-inch handset expected to generate decent interest among Android power users in November and December, HTC’s total 2017 earnings seem doomed to fall short of overall 2016 numbers.

So far, the tech media darling has brought in NT$52.4 billion (USD 1.7 billion) this year, down more than 18 percent from the January – October 2016 tally of NT$64.1 billion. This past month alone, HTC took a 25 percent hit year-on-year, also dipping around 7 percentage points compared to the result from the previous month.

NT$6.06 billion (US$201 million) is still higher than revenue scores posted in August, May, April, March, February and January 2017. But it’s not a great start to a holiday quarter that will most likely cap off HTC’s sixth consecutive year of negative financial growth. It remains to be seen if a newly strengthened alliance with Google can turn the tide somehow in 2018, despite looking like a weakener of HTC’s research and development department.