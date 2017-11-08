Google search engine users have already been able to search for songs playing in the background. Now, Google Assistant users can do just the same.

Just ask the Assistant a question like “what song is this?” and the device will listen out for a few seconds and provide an answer if it’s able to make out the music.

It’s not as useful as what’s on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL — always-on microphones constantly listen out for what’s going on in the background and can pop up results on the lockscreen or in the notification shade without prompting (seen above).

Unfortunately for Google, it isn’t able to undercut SoundHound nor Shazam on most any other device at the moment, so for many people not looking at their phones, the war continues.