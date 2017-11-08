Technically manufactured by China’s TCL, the KEYone is still a “distinctly BlackBerry phone”, hence its rapid success and steady popularity in markets like the US and Canada.

Especially Canada, where the BlackBerry brand was born and nurtured for almost two decades. As the all-touch Motion inches closer to its official local launch, the LCD screen and QWERTY keyboard-sporting KEYone cranks up the promotional efforts to remain in the spotlight.

Just a couple of weeks after getting a solid $80 discount in its “standard”, black-and-silver edition for 24 hours only, the BlackBerry KEYone goes an even heftier $100 off today across authorized Canadian retailers with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

That’s right, if you hurry, the KEYone Limited Edition Black can be yours for CAD 699.99 instead of a $799.99 MSRP. The flash sale will be over at midnight EST, and ironically, the 3 gig RAM/32 gig ROM version with silver accents costs 30 Canadian dollars more for the next few hours.

Of course, the BlackBerry Motion is still set to undercut the marked-down KEYone Black Edition by a cool $100 while packing a larger battery and resisting water immersion. But in addition to the missing keyboard, future adopters of the new TCL-made device will be giving up half the 64GB local digital hoarding room. Decisions, decisions…