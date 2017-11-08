While it’s become common practice in the past few years for leading US retailers to make an early start to the Black Friday shopping extravaganza, Best Buy might be trying to set some sort of a new record by kicking things off more than two weeks ahead of time.

The bulk of BB’s BF 2017 bargains is still coming on November 23, at 5 PM, both on and offline, but “hundreds of early Black Friday ad deals” have gone live to give you a sample of the consumer electronics corporation’s extraordinary generosity.

Mobile tech enthusiasts will be happy to hear they can score among many others a $225 unlocked Moto G5 Plus after a $75 discount through 11:59 pm CT on Saturday, November 11. The Honor 6X currently sets you back $150 instead of its $200 MSRP, while an oldie but goldie iPhone 6s starts at $9.99 a month with AT&T Next installment plans.

The Apple Watch Series 1 leads the early list of wearable must-buys, at $199 and up, while the iPad mini 4 may well be the most enticing tablet on sale right now, fetching $275 with 128GB storage.

There’s also an “entry-level” new Surface Pro with a Core M processor and bundled black Type Cover for $629 after a massive $370 markdown, and up to $150 savings available for Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

In terms of what’s on the horizon, we honestly don’t know where to start. Best Buy plans to discount everything from high-end phones to a wide array of smartwatches to some of the most popular smart speakers around.

“Qualified” Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8+ activations will come with $300 savings, whereas iPhone 8 and 8 Plus buyers are looking at up to $200 discounts. LG G6 and Moto Z2 Play monthly installments will be just $4.99 and $7.99 respectively, with the prepaid AT&T ZTE Maven 3 fetching $7.99 upfront… and $0 down the line.

You’ll have a lot of ultra-affordable Amazon gear to consider as well, including a $30 Fire 7 slate, $80 second-gen Echo, $25 Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote, $120 Echo Plus, and $180 Echo Show.

The Google Home Mini will cost a measly $30 and include an additional $10 gift card, with the brand-new Fitbit Ionic smartwatch also sold alongside a $50 voucher. Depending on your wearable needs and preferences, you may want to get a $100 Fitbit Alta HR, $120 Garmin Vivoactive HR, $150 Fitbit Blaze, $250 Samsung Gear Sport, or $280 Gear S3 Classic. Now, we know it’s not going to be easy, but try not to spend more than you can afford.