AT&T could get Huawei Mate 10 Pro

AT&T notched a new manufacturer partner in its belt with the launch of the ZTE Axon M this month. But the industry’s been watching another Chinese company, this one high on the leaderboard for global smartphone shipments.

In a late revelation, it turns out that Huawei could be bringing the Mate 10 Pro to the United States’s second-most popular carrier. XDA-Developers, in association with FunkyHuawei — a third-party site that farms Huawei firmware for ROM modification purposes — picked up on the BLA-A09-att-us. The first six letters and numbers denote a typical Huawei model name, the first three letters of which has been hinted to refer to its full codename, “Blanc.” The appendages referencing AT&T and the US market are the key tells.

It’s not known if the regular Mate 10 (ALP-xxx) will be brought over as well.

Within the system directory, several AT&T services such as Smart Wi-Fi and Call Protect are mentioned. Other details include EMUI 8.0 and Android 8.0 Oreo software.

The Information first reported that AT&T and Huawei were in talks to make a phone available to customers in the United States sometime in the first quarter of 2018. Huawei is scheduled to deliver a keynote event at CES 2018. We learned that the US would be getting the Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa at last year’s CES.

