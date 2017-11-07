They say it always gets worse before it gets better, and unlike many other slumping mobile device vendors over the past few years, Xiaomi has managed to bounce back remarkably fast after a disappointing 2016.

Without changing much in terms of business strategy, product differentiation and value for money, the Chinese OEM came within an inch of snatching Samsung’s crown in the world’s second largest smartphone market during Q3, also boosting its domestic numbers and consequently making the quarter’s short list of global top performers.

Still reluctant to pursue a trickier than ever American dream, Xiaomi is taking its first baby steps in Western Europe, officially launching both the Mi A1 and Mi MIX 2 in Spain. While we won’t act shocked the company’s first Android One phone is expanding on the old continent, seeing its second “full screen” flagship distributed outside China and India wasn’t quite as predictable.

Granted, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 dropped its predecessor’s “concept” label shortly after its homeland debut, but we didn’t imagine mass production was ramping up so quickly, considering the delicate nature of the thin-bezel design.

Mind you, we’re not talking limited, small-scale rollouts of the two Android handsets in the Iberian Peninsula either, with two new physical Mi Stores in Madrid ready to kick local sales off on November 11, followed by the company’s e-shop, as well as Amazon, AliExpress, Carrefour, MediaMarkt and Phone House from November 22.

Recommended prices are set at €229 for the pure Google-powered Xiaomi Mi A1 with dual rear-facing cameras, a full metal body, Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and €499 as far as the Mi MIX 2 is concerned, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, Snapdragon 835 processing muscle and 2:1 display included.

A wide range of lower-profile Mi gadgets and accessories are also headed to Spain, from an electric scooter to a Mi Box 4K Android TV streamer, Mi Band 2 activity tracker and various models of power banks, headphones and Bluetooth speakers. Sounds like a pretty robust expansion effort, and additional Western European territories could follow along soon enough.