Aside from the unexpected launch of forgettable Xperia R1 and R1 Plus mid-range models designed for an “Indian lifestyle”, Sony has exclusively made headlines of late with solid US discounts on new and old mobile gear.

Well, there was also that super-early start to the Xperia XZ Premium’s global Android Oreo update, but you get the gist. And believe it or not, yet another slightly overpriced Sony smartphone is marked down today to a tag better reflecting its respectable specs and features.

Respectable doesn’t equal remarkable, including average stuff like a MediaTek Helio P20 processor, 6-inch Full HD screen, 23MP rear-facing camera lacking the Super slow motion video recording capabilities of the company’s high-enders, as well as 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

All in all, the Xperia XA1 Ultra is by no means a bad-looking device on paper for the $295 or so currently charged on Amazon in two color options. Namely, white and gold, with black and pink variants fetching $300 a pop. A number of other authorized retailers nationwide, including Best Buy and B&H, also have the Android 7.0 Nougat-powered, 8.0 Oreo-eligible handset on sale for $299.99 regardless of your favorite coat of paint.

Back when the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra saw daylight stateside, it was priced at a whopping $400, so you’re looking at minimum savings of $100 right now. Not bad.