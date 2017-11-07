Just three short months after making its commercial debut at AT&T, and a full six months behind the wide US release of regular and plus-sized versions, the extra-durable Galaxy S8 Active is today finally confirmed for a Sprint and T-Mobile expansion later in November.

With the Galaxy Note 8 also out across all of the nation’s big four carriers, it may sound like this ship has sailed, especially if the GS9 ends up arriving earlier next year than its forerunners, as some insiders seem to believe.

But although the GS8 Active obviously takes after the “standard” S8, aping most of its features and specifications, the target audience is a different kettle of fish. The 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen still delivers Quad HD resolution, losing its “edge” however to vastly improve sturdiness.

You get an extra-large 4,000 mAh battery under the hood of the Galaxy S8 Active for “more than a day of usage on a single charge”, and most importantly, a not-so-ugly combination of “high-strength aluminum” and protective bumpers guarantees “military-grade” durability. Namely, you should be covered for drops from up to 5 feet on flat surfaces, various types of shock, extreme temperatures, vibration, low pressure and high altitude in addition to water immersion.

Bottom line, this looks like the ideal device to accompany AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile subscribers on an adventure into the unpredictable wilderness. And yes, it has all the premium stuff of a “regular” Galaxy S8, from a Snapdragon 835 processor to 4GB RAM, Bixby assistance, a Dual Pixel 12MP rear camera and 8MP selfie shooter with f/1.7 aperture.