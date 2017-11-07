Android

Pre-orders for the Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa start now

Contents
Advertisement

If you want Amazon Alexa on your Android phone, you’ve got a few choices out there from the Huawei Mate 9 to the Moto X4. Funny how the mid-range Motorola phone gets Alexa built-in while the rest of us have to download an app and deal with that somewhat uncomfortable interface.

Well, if you have a Moto Z-series device that can take on a Moto Mod, you’ll remember that Amazon teamed up with Moto parent Lenovo to make an Alexa Mod for those devices. And it’s finally here.

The Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa will let the phone it’s attached to take queries at anytime with four always-on far field microphones. Two 27mm drivers provide feedback of up to 82dB at 0.5 meters. There’s also a 1,530mAh battery to keep the phone charged.

At 168 grams, this Moto Mod will weigh your phone down. At 22.8mm, your pockets probably will burst if you try to shove it in. But at least it’s splashproof.

The Moto Smart Speaker is online for pre-sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Motorola for $149.99. Deliveries begin November 13. Verizon will also stock the Mod from November 16.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Motorola
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Alexa, Amazon, availability, Best Buy, Lenovo, Modular, Moto Mod, Moto Smart Speaker, Motorola, News, Pre-Orders, Pricing, sales, smart speaker, Verizon, voice assistant
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.