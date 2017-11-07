Pre-orders for the Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa start now

If you want Amazon Alexa on your Android phone, you’ve got a few choices out there from the Huawei Mate 9 to the Moto X4. Funny how the mid-range Motorola phone gets Alexa built-in while the rest of us have to download an app and deal with that somewhat uncomfortable interface.

Well, if you have a Moto Z-series device that can take on a Moto Mod, you’ll remember that Amazon teamed up with Moto parent Lenovo to make an Alexa Mod for those devices. And it’s finally here.

The Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa will let the phone it’s attached to take queries at anytime with four always-on far field microphones. Two 27mm drivers provide feedback of up to 82dB at 0.5 meters. There’s also a 1,530mAh battery to keep the phone charged.

At 168 grams, this Moto Mod will weigh your phone down. At 22.8mm, your pockets probably will burst if you try to shove it in. But at least it’s splashproof.

The Moto Smart Speaker is online for pre-sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Motorola for $149.99. Deliveries begin November 13. Verizon will also stock the Mod from November 16.