According to tallies from Strategy Analytics and BayStreet Research, the Moto Z2 Force may have only seen 145,000 sales between the four major United States carriers.

For the three months since the device’s launch in August, AT&T reportedly sold 10,000 units while Sprint moved 15,000 and T-Mobile just 20,000. Verizon, a longtime carrier partner that has taken on the exclusive DROID franchise, reportedly had 100,000. This is all in spite of several promotions bundling free Moto Mods and a few price adjustments.

BayStreet set out one piece of curious speculation — that Motorola spent $200 million in a marketing campaign for the phone, though slow global sales have not made it a worthy cause. That said, a vast mid-range portfolio has picked up the slack as the company was able to nearly double its unit shipments for the third quarter from 1.1 million last year to 2.1 million this year — good enough for 5.2 percent of the total US market and 5th place in the industry.

Elsewhere on Strategy Analytics’s list, market leader Apple lost 2.1 points in the shares race to 30.4 percent. Samsung and LG gained about 1 point each to 25.1 percent and 17.2 percent respectively. ZTE jumped 2.5 points to 11.6 percent. Other players as a whole lost nearly 5 points to 10.5 percent share. The whole market made 39.5 million shipments in the summer, an annual decline of 2 percent.

The source link below this story will take your to the report.