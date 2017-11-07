Android

iPhone X beats Note 8 display? Pixel 2 XL saturation update & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent study that claims that the iPhone X has a better display, even beating the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Google Pixel 2 XL follows as we hear that its OLED display will get some saturation treatment with an update today. Then we talk about the recent DxO ranking for the iPhone X, and confirm that the Google Pixel 2 XL seems to have a better camera. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active continues as we now hear that it’s expanding to carriers like Sprint and T-Mobile. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Amazon Fire TV Stick, and its launch to 100 more markets.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition spreads the Prime Video and Netflix love to 100+ countries
November patch out for Pixel 2 XL and others, but OLED and bug fixes are big
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active ends AT&T exclusivity, officially expanding to Sprint and T-Mobile
DxO ranks the iPhone X first in the world for photography performance, second in overall camera prowess
The iPhone X beats the Galaxy Note 8 for the world’s best display title using Samsung hardware

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!