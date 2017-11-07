Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent study that claims that the iPhone X has a better display, even beating the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Google Pixel 2 XL follows as we hear that its OLED display will get some saturation treatment with an update today. Then we talk about the recent DxO ranking for the iPhone X, and confirm that the Google Pixel 2 XL seems to have a better camera. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active continues as we now hear that it’s expanding to carriers like Sprint and T-Mobile. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Amazon Fire TV Stick, and its launch to 100 more markets.

Stories:

– Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition spreads the Prime Video and Netflix love to 100+ countries

– November patch out for Pixel 2 XL and others, but OLED and bug fixes are big

– Samsung Galaxy S8 Active ends AT&T exclusivity, officially expanding to Sprint and T-Mobile

– DxO ranks the iPhone X first in the world for photography performance, second in overall camera prowess

– The iPhone X beats the Galaxy Note 8 for the world’s best display title using Samsung hardware