iPhone X adoption nears 1 percent, taking on iPhone 7

The first weekend of iPhone X sales has translated into plenty of activations for Apple, more than the number of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus combined in their first weekend.

Localytics has issued a report on total market share for just iPhones worldwide and logged a 0.93 percent piece for the iPhone X in just three days of sales. The research firm compared first weekend adoption rates for previous iPhones and found that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus only racked up 0.7 percent share combined.

The iPhone 5s alone had a 0.9 percent share while both the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 had 1 percent. The iPhone 6 took a whole 2 percent of the pie in 72 hours.

Going back to overall figures recorded for the month of November, the iPhone 7 unsurprisingly leads the way more than a year into availability with 19.74 percent share. The iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6s Plus round out the top five. The iPhone X is third from the bottom of the list, ahead of the iPhone 4s (0.58 percent) and iPhone 4 (0.14 percent).

More time will be needed to see if concerns about the supply chain squeeze will hamper demand.