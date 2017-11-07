Android

In Germany, Huawei Mate 10 Lite costs €349

The Huwaei Maimang 6 of China has made its way to Germany just weeks after the Mate 10 launch. It’s known elsewhere as the Honor 9i as well as the Nova 2i. Going on the “Mate” theme, we see it here as the Mate 10 Lite.

The mid-range device has a 2:1 FullView Display at 1080p resolution, a Kirin 659 with 4GB of RAM and dual cameras on both sides — with 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel lead sensors rear and front and 2-megapixel assistants each side. MediaMarkt is pricing the device at €349, so we’re talking about €150 less than what a OnePlus 5 cost.

Keep in mind that we could see a fairly competitive device — perhaps around this same price point — out of Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, in December.

