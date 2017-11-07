It was less than a couple of months ago that DxO Labs singled out the iPhone 8 Plus as the world’s top mobile imaging performer overall, and already the French camera specialist’s smartphone rankings have a new leader.

But as crazy as it sounds, a single 12MP rear-facing shooter and “conventional” 8MP selfie cam are enough for Google’s relatively inexpensive Pixel 2 to outclass the 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle + 12MP f/2.4 telephoto setup at the back of the iPhone X, as well as the incredibly complex TrueDepth system mounted on top of Apple’s first ever OLED screen.

Of course, DxOMark Mobile tests don’t go into the intricacies of the groundbreaking Face ID technology or the iPhone X’s various “forward-thinking” AR tricks, focusing on your day-to-day photo and video-taking needs.

When it comes to stills, hardcore iFans should be happy to hear Android rivals have nothing on the iPhone X. The “all-screen” device breaks the 100-point barrier for the first half of DxO’s camera prowess examination, narrowly beating the Pixel 2 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

We still don’t understand exactly how these ratings work, as a score of 90 for exposure & contrast, 79 for color, 65 for texture, 58 for zoom and 55 for bokeh results in a 101 total. But the bottom line is we have a new king for stills, thanks to a natural-looking bokeh effect, accuracy color rendering and white balance in all lighting conditions, and good detail preservation using zoom.

Video quality is an entirely different story, and although we wouldn’t call the iPhone X a mediocre product for making vlogs and whatnot, the 89 points tallied in the second part of DxO’s rigorous testing drive the final score down to 97, which is just shy of the Pixel 2’s mark, as well as tied with the Mate 10 Pro’s. And yes, that means the iPhone 8 Plus is now out of the top three.