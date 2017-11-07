When predicting only a couple of million of iPhone X units were coming worldwide last Friday, market analysts and industry pundits should have probably considered the number of launch regions announced by Apple back in September.

More than 55 countries and territories were promised November 3 availability of the most innovative, technologically complex and best-reviewed iPhone in years, which signaled Cupertino’s great confidence in a rapid production ramp-up.

There’s clearly still a bit of a supply and demand divergence, but nowhere near as critical as some pretty reliable sources suggested. We don’t expect the situation to get worse anytime soon, as Apple boldly plans to expand the iPhone X even further rather than waiting to see how things play out over the next few weeks.

The second global launch wave is all set, including 14 countries that were left out of the October 27 pre-order start and November 3 sales inauguration. Samsung and LG’s homeland of South Korea leads the additional list, with Albania, Bosnia, Cambodia, Kosovo, Macau, Macedonia, Malaysia, Montenegro, Serbia, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey also ready to join the iPhone X party on Friday, November 24.

Israel will make an early start to this upcoming expansion effort on Thursday, November 23, after receiving the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus way back in September. Interestingly enough, the two significantly less exciting LCD models don’t have release dates yet in countries like Albania, Bosnia, Serbia and Turkey, only seeing daylight in Korea and Thailand on November 3.