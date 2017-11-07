If there’s one thing e-commerce giant/consumer electronics manufacturer Amazon still needs to do to conquer the world of smart home and entertainment devices, it’s truly making Echo and Fire families global affairs.

After all, audio and video streaming is rapidly taking off around the world, not just in the US and a couple of other key Western markets. And with Amazon Video or Prime Video available in over 200 global territories for almost a year now, it clearly makes perfect sense for folks in more than 100 countries to get an affordable and convenient way to play that content on the big screen.

Enter the somewhat confusingly named Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, up for grabs starting today from Amazon’s Canadian, French, Italian and Spanish branches, as well as on Amazon.com for many other regions with free shipping.

What’s confusing about this “Basic Edition” is the $49.99 price tag, which inexplicably tops the official valuation of the non-basic Fire TV Stick variant. The two are practically identical, as far as we can tell, in both design and features, apart from the US-only Alexa voice support.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition does come with a “basic” dedicated remote, 720p and 1080p output resolution at up to 60fps, a quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and, of course, HDMI functionality.

In addition to Prime Video, the 32-gram dongle can stream content from Netflix, YouTube and “over 4,000 apps and games across more than 100 countries and territories.” Oh, and you’re also allowed to set your default language as Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian and German now, not just English.