Other OS

Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition spreads the Prime Video and Netflix love to 100+ countries

Contents
Advertisement

If there’s one thing e-commerce giant/consumer electronics manufacturer Amazon still needs to do to conquer the world of smart home and entertainment devices, it’s truly making Echo and Fire families global affairs.

After all, audio and video streaming is rapidly taking off around the world, not just in the US and a couple of other key Western markets. And with Amazon Video or Prime Video available in over 200 global territories for almost a year now, it clearly makes perfect sense for folks in more than 100 countries to get an affordable and convenient way to play that content on the big screen.

Enter the somewhat confusingly named Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, up for grabs starting today from Amazon’s Canadian, French, Italian and Spanish branches, as well as on Amazon.com for many other regions with free shipping.

What’s confusing about this “Basic Edition” is the $49.99 price tag, which inexplicably tops the official valuation of the non-basic Fire TV Stick variant. The two are practically identical, as far as we can tell, in both design and features, apart from the US-only Alexa voice support.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition does come with a “basic” dedicated remote, 720p and 1080p output resolution at up to 60fps, a quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and, of course, HDMI functionality.

In addition to Prime Video, the 32-gram dongle can stream content from Netflix, YouTube and “over 4,000 apps and games across more than 100 countries and territories.” Oh, and you’re also allowed to set your default language as Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian and German now, not just English.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Amazon PR
Posted In
Other OS
Tags
Amazon, Amazon Video, Fire, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, Netflix, News, Prime Video, streaming devices, streaming sticks, Video streaming
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).