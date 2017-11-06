World’s smallest drone for only $64

You don’t need thousands of dollars to fly your own drone. In fact, you can get the SKEYE Nano 2 FPV Drone for just $64. This is the world’s smallest camera drone and it is packed with features!

This drone can be linked to your smartphone and allow you to stream everything in real-time. You’ll be able to capture stunning aerial shots like never before. Thanks to the adjustable gyro sensitivity and 6-axis control, the SKEYE Nano is a very user-friendly drone. You can even take the drone for nighttime flights because of the built-in LED lights.

The SKEYE Nano 2 FPV Drone is currently 35% off and yours for just $64.