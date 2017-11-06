Is it too early to start making shopping lists for the upcoming Black Friday frenzy? If anything, it may actually be too late, as promotional leaflets are starting to come in, and if you don’t have a plan and a budget, it’s sure not going to be easy to organize and control yourself.

That’s obviously why we’re here, ready to vet and recommend this holiday season’s top mobile tech bargains. There are plenty of headline grabbers featured in Target’s prematurely revealed Black Friday 2017 ad, but the iPhone 8 duo and Samsung’s three latest flagship Androids still stand out with ease.

You won’t be able to get actual discounts on these ultra-high-end handsets, though sometimes, a substantial gift card is to be preferred over a minuscule markdown. “Qualified” Verizon, Sprint and AT&T activations of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will come with complimentary $250 coupons, while folks buying a Galaxy Note 8, S8 or S8+ on any of those three carriers’ installment plans are looking at gratis $300 vouchers.

iFans can also start saving for a chance at a cheaper than ever 10.5-inch iPad Pro (starting at $530 instead of $650), or an even more affordable 9.7-inch non-Pro model, set to be discounted from $330 to $250.

The oldie but goldie Apple Watch Series 1 will cost $180 and up on November 24, with the Fitbit Blaze “smart fitness watch” apparently going down to $150. If you don’t mind a simpler wearable device, the $100 Fitbit Alta HR and Charge 2 sound like absolute must-buys, alongside several smart speakers and smart home hubs.

You have your $30 Amazon Echo Dot to look forward to, your $80 second-gen Echo, $180 Echo Show, $79 Google Home, and believe it or not, a $29 Google Home Mini also bundled with a $10 gift card.

Finally, the list of (semi-) compelling Target tablet deals for the Black Friday weekend includes a $30 Amazon Fire 7, $100 Fire HD 10, and $180 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 ($20 coupon also thrown in).