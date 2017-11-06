Samsung wasn’t exactly in a position to mock Apple a year ago, as it usually did right before or after a new iPhone release, especially incremental ones, but now that the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco is long forgotten, the chaebol’s advertising department goes back to doing what it does best.

You may not always appreciate the subtlety or sophistication of Samsung’s rival-taunting publicity stunts, but in terms of effectiveness and viral potential, these constantly reign supreme.

Obviously, it’d have been easy to poke fun at the iPhone X for the universally derided “notch” design. Too easy, in fact, so instead of just that, the world’s number one smartphone vendor has decided to compress a decade of parody into 60 seconds of marketing genius.

It was definitely a risky endeavor, seeing as how iPhones revolutionized and helped shape today’s mobile tech industry, but at the same time, it really wasn’t that difficult to recollect a handful of questionable or outright infuriating decisions made by Cupertino’s shot callers.

iPhones were late to the phablet, waterproof and wireless charging parties, they still haven’t jumped on the stylus bandwagon, and they’re forcing that dongle life onto iFans unwilling to give up their wired earbuds.

Of course, the notch is the icing on the cake, although if you blink, you may miss the part where Samsung hilariously puts down Apple’s latest iffy design choice. The bottom line is even more savage, as purchasing the Galaxy Note 8 is deemed evidence of “growing up” for longtime iPhone users. That’s a pretty vicious burn.