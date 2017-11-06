Android

OnePlus 5T event, iPhone X OLED issues & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the OnePlus 5T and the event that the company just teased. Then we talk about the iPhone X and the fact that Apple has already admitted that its OLED display is not perfect. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the codename for its development. The LG V30 follows as we hear that fast wireless charging is actually possible on this device. We end today’s show talking about the Black Friday deals you’ll find on target, which even include the iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Stories:
Target’s Black Friday 2017 deals include iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8 gift cards, iPad discounts
LG V30 has Qi Extended Power Profile for 8W wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 development reportedly starting ‘soon’ under ‘crown’ codename
Apple admits faults of iPhone X Super Retina display: OLED
OnePlus 5T event now officially set for New York on November 16

