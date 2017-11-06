OnePlus 5T event now officially set for New York on November 16

It’s super official, now.

OnePlus has opened up an event page on its website announcing that the OnePlus 5T will launch in Brooklyn, New York, on November 16. The keynote, available through livestream, will happen at 11am Eastern (8am Pacific / 4pm UK / 9:30pm India / November 17, 12am China).

Those who can attend the show in person can grab tickets to the event when they go on sale from November 8 at 12pm Eastern at the “Via” link below this story. If you’d like to win a pair of tickets plus airfare to the city, click the source link and follow the instructions for entering a contest that runs from now until November 8 at 10am Eastern. Three winners will be chosen.

Furthermore, the company has done itself the favor in pre-announcing a sales date: November 21 at 9am Eastern.

The OnePlus 5T is said to be the company’s first device with a 2:1 display.