The relentless (and relentlessly vague) OnePlus 5T teasing continues, even after the phone’s name was officially (and explicitly) confirmed, alongside a refreshingly detailed explanation for the presence of an old-school headphone jack.

A “weekly update” on what the Chinese company’s been keeping busy with on Friday made it clear that “beautiful portraits” recently tweeted by CEO Pete Lau and co-founder Carl Pei were indeed captured with the 5T’s dual camera system.

It’s still unclear if the 16 + 20MP main snappers of the OP5 are to be improved on a hardware or just a software level, and alas, a “5Tacked” photo also shared on Twitter ahead of the weekend shows the 5T hiding under its predecessor.

Meanwhile, it definitely looks like OnePlus is headed for New York City to “party”, although we probably shouldn’t rule out simultaneous OnePlus 5T launch events in several big cities around the world.

As for the when of the equation, yet another super-cryptic tweet is interpreted by mystery fans as a hint to a November 15 announcement. Over on Weibo, Pete Lau, aka Liu Zuohu, may have just confirmed the OnePlus 5T will cost no more than 4,000 yuan, which equates to roughly $600.

Since the OP5 started at CNY 2,999, fetching as much as 3,500 yuan with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, that seemed like a given, but it’s always nice to be sure of these things. Finally, Lau also nipped wireless charging speculation in the bud, suggesting the technology is not “mature” enough to bring a practical benefit to the table, and also that it’d be pretty useless when Dash Charge is so fast and great.