November patch out for Pixel 2 XL and others, but OLED and bugfixes are big
The late Nexus devices and all Pixel devices under Google’s banner are now getting the November security patch over the air from today. Factory and OTA images will be available from the bold links down the line, though they have yet to be uploaded to the developer farm as of this post.
Not particular to the Google machines, the November 6 level should patch the Wi-Fi vulnerability dubbed KRACK. A batch of system vulnerabilities of high priority were also covered — Google has not detected any exploitation of the holes.
Just for the Pixels, a new section now completely details “functional updates” as well as fixes specifically for those devices as they have their own unique issues per hardware-software interfaces. In this case, we see plenty of Bluetooth carkit improvements and mobile data adjustments for the 3 network, among other little tweaks.
What’s more for only the Pixel 2 XL, the lightning rod of controversy this year, has addressed complaints of the phone’s “dull” OLED display by adding a new “Saturated” mode to two others — “Natural,” and, what once was “Vivid,” now “Boosted.” Android Central‘s Andrew Martonik says that there’s more punch to the dynamic range, but nothing close to Samsung Super AMOLED levels of rainbow.
Google has also dropped the ceiling on brightness levels and enabled a retractable navigation bar that slips out of the way if the screen has not been touched for a while. This is to combat burn-in issues.
The Pixel 2 is supposed to be rid of its clicking earpiece as well.