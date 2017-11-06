HMD Global, the “home of Nokia phones” since late last year, continues to expand the retail presence and reach of its already very popular Androids across key markets worldwide, even though the Finnish company is still not prepared to properly contend rival flagships.

While we wait for the high-end 9, the entry-level 2 is expected to make its global commercial debut later this month, not before the mid-range 6 could improve its US availability, and a new Nokia 5 variant can offer more choice to India-based bargain hunters.

Previously up for grabs both regionally and internationally with only 2GB RAM in tow, the modest 5.2-incher picks up an extra gig of the good stuff for “smoother multitasking and overall performance.”

Priced at Rs. 13,499 (around $208), the 3 gig RAM-packing Nokia 5 is going on sale exclusively through Flipkart.com tomorrow, November 7, before spreading to “select retail outlets” across India “from November 14 onwards.”

No words on availability outside the world’s second largest smartphone market just yet, and no other difference between this new Nokia 5 configuration and the regular model listed at Flipkart.

You still get 720p screen resolution, 16GB internal storage, microSD support, a 13MP rear-facing camera and 8MP selfie shooter, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3000mAh battery, and above all, an “always pure” Android experience. Currently, the Nokia 5 runs 7.1.1 Nougat (latest security patches included), with a near-stock 8.0 Oreo update officially coming soon over-the-air.