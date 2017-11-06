Android

LG V30 has Qi Extended Power Profile for 8W wireless charging

Contents
Since the implementation of Qi version 1.2 and the release of 15W power transmitters, there really hasn’t been much of an uptake in getting compatible receivers on smartphones and other devices.

Samsung is working with the Qi standard on its phones, but has a proprietary fast wireless charging method that’s about 40 percent quicker than the standard 5W rate.

Well, it turns out that LG has a Qi Extended Power Profile receiver in the all-new V30, provided by IDT. The phone is compatible with standard 5W pads, but step it up to just above 8W for EPP-compliant pads. The chaebol claims that this is the first phone that works with EPP.

Nothing close to the 15W promised, which is already a decent rate with, say, wired charging. But it’s faster than 5 watts, right?

