KGI: Two 2018 iPhones will get new casing design

One of the big expenses that Apple had to put in for the iPhone X was the stainless steel casing — about one-third more expensive than the aluminium used on the iPhone 8.

Next year, we could see two iPhone X-like devices with stainless steel bodies, but with new designs. Ming-chi Kuo, lead Apple analyst for KGI Securities, wrote in a note obtained by 9to5Mac that instead of being comprised of four pieces, the case would be split into more parts. While this is supposedly being done to improve data transceiving, it’s not immediately clear how this will result in looks.

Other spec improvements are in store, but Kuo specifically reinforces what won’t be redone: the TrueDepth camera that makes Face ID and Animoji possible and that this feature will be available in its original form on all phones, including a third model with a more affordable LCD panel. Speaking of that, Kuo made no mention of that in this note.