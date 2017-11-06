ASUS is getting out of its ZenFone zone and pushing an experiment with its China-only mid-range Pegasus series — this one getting into the biggest trend in 2017.

The Pegasus 4S runs with a 5.7-inch LCD at 720p resolution and 2:1 aspect ratio — at 282 ppi, it’s the lowest pixel density we’ve seen on an extra-wide display yet, even in a more budget setting.

The octa-core 1.5GHz processor that’s listed on Chinese regulator TENAA’s website is paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, which is microSD expandable. The 4,030mAh battery is supposed to drive the whole experience, which includes dual rear cameras: one sensor at 16 megapixels and the other at 8 megapixels. There’s also an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device is being promoted with a movie that will debut November 9. More details should surface by then.