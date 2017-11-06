Weird iOS 11.1 autocorrect bug gets temporary workaround ahead of likely iOS 11.1.1 fix
Hailed as “a giant step for iPhone” and “a monumental leap for iPad”, iOS 11 couldn’t escape criticism shortly after its initial September 19 release, as several issues and baffling feature limitations gradually came to light.
Apple of course didn’t take long to start fixing bugs with small stability-improving updates, but as so often happens, new software flaws continued to emerge, even after the first bigger platform renovation effort rolled out.
Among others, iOS 11.1 seems to have caused a complication for many iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users that sounds harmless enough another company may have chosen to ignore in Apple’s place.
When routinely typing the letter “i”, iDevices running the latest OS version see fit to autocorrect their owners for some reason and enter the letter “A” followed by a question mark symbol.
Again, that’s a pretty innocuous bug, but it can get very annoying very fast, which is probably why there’s already an Apple support webpage dedicated to a temporary workaround. Don’t worry, a proper fix is also in the pipeline, likely making its way over-the-air as part of an impending iOS 11.1.1 update, but in the meantime, it’s best to stay calm and try setting up text replacement.
Simply go to Settings – General – Keyboard – Text Replacement, Tap +, type an upper-case “I” for Phrase, a lower-case “i” for Shortcut, and you should be good for the time being. If not, be extra-careful of autocorrect misunderstandings.