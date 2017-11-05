Wireline services provider Altice USA and wireless operator Sprint have entered into a multi-year partnership only one day after the SoftBank-controlled carrier came away from merger negotiations with T-Mobile.

Altice will, at some point, provide an MVNO service using the Sprint network. Sprint will be able to tap into Altice’s broadband footprint to extract backhaul for more cell sites, potentially enhancing its 5G bid — as the fourth-largest cable provider Altice brands Optimum and Suddenlink serve 14 states across California, Texas, the Midwest and the Eastern seaboard.

Earlier today, SoftBank announced that it intends to raise its 80-percent stake in the United States’s fourth-largest carrier to somewhere below 85 percent — that threshold requires SoftBank to tender an offer for all other shares in the company.

Charter, which had been in Sprint’s reticle for an acquisition, will start an MVNO service on top of Verizon network in the near future. Comcast also uses that network for its Xfinity Mobile operation.