Google Pixel 2 XL hands-on: kind of a dead honeymoon (Video)

The screen’s terrible! The screen’s great!

Which one did we get? Does it all matter? Yes and no. But the Pixel 2 XL’s display isn’t the only thing that makes up the phone and we have plenty of praise to lay on it as well.

Like the easiest data restoration process we’ve encountered in Android history — long overdue. And the always-on mode for the display, which takes advantage of OLED’s biggest strength: individual diodes can light up while others stay off.

So, what to make of our honeymoon time with the LG-made Pixel 2 XL? Jaime Rivera has his first impressions in our video right now!

