Best Buy and Sprint take Essential Phone pricing down even further

Soon, you might just pick up the Essential Phone on a lark and give it to a relative or friend for Christmas.

Best Buy has taken the discounted price of the Essential Phone and has dropped it by another $50. What once was $699.99 became $499.99 and, now, $449.99 for both the Pure White and Black Moon colors.

A reminder that while the camera experience is somewhat lackluster, you do have support for all four major networks in the United States, the software updates come quite often and it has the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in it. Plus, at this point, it would be $30 cheaper than a OnePlus 5 — if the OnePlus 5 were still in stock.

No word on how long this deal lasts.

Canadian carrier Telus made the phone free on contract this week. Sprint currently has the phone on its Flex leasing plan for just under $350 (24 monthly payments of $14.58 with the option to upgrade phones after 12 months).