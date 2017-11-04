iOS

iPhone X hands-on: Launch and Unboxing (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

One of the neat things about reserving an iPhone for pick-up is that if you really do want to be one of the first to get your hands on one, you don’t have to hunker down in line for hours or even days.

Jaime Rivera jotted from his Queens apartment over to Nassau County in New York and to the Manhasset Apple Store to grab his iPhone X at the crack of the doors. That still meant an in-store line, hanging with people who did also scheduled for a pick-up, but the pain factor was pretty tolerable.

We also got this tidbit about how iPhone X stock at the store from an employee:

Ah — the truth is we are going to be running out of certain styles, colors, uh, carrier options. There’s no doubt. But we are pretty well-stocked.

All it took was a couple hours before things were set and done. Now, all you have to do is take a look at what’s inside the box. Join us for our iPhone X hands-on.

Pocketnow’s iPhone X coverage is brought to you by dbrand — manufacturer of precision cut skins for smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets. Visit dbrand.com to configure your own iPhone X skin, or pick one up for any of their supported devices, including the iPhone 8 and Plus, Galaxy and other Android phones.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, Apple Store, Hands-on, iPhone X, Pre-Orders, teaser, Unboxing, Video
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.