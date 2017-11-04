One of the neat things about reserving an iPhone for pick-up is that if you really do want to be one of the first to get your hands on one, you don’t have to hunker down in line for hours or even days.

Jaime Rivera jotted from his Queens apartment over to Nassau County in New York and to the Manhasset Apple Store to grab his iPhone X at the crack of the doors. That still meant an in-store line, hanging with people who did also scheduled for a pick-up, but the pain factor was pretty tolerable.

We also got this tidbit about how iPhone X stock at the store from an employee:

Ah — the truth is we are going to be running out of certain styles, colors, uh, carrier options. There’s no doubt. But we are pretty well-stocked.

All it took was a couple hours before things were set and done. Now, all you have to do is take a look at what’s inside the box. Join us for our iPhone X hands-on.

