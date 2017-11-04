Android

Blass: Sprint also to get Galaxy S8 Active

The Galaxy S8 Active hasn’t had much movement this year, thanks to a late launch that ran into the Galaxy Note 8. “Exclusive” carrier AT&T admitted that it only had such a grip on the more durable Galaxy for a time before T-Mobile started was tipped to begin selling it.

Evan Blass, who reported on that leak first, now has expanded the net to Sprint as a render has been posted to his @evleaks feed on Twitter.

That Friday, November 17, date is accurate within the 2017 calendar, but we can’t be certain that it’s an absolute tell for a release. Would Sprint and T-Mobile launch the S8 Active simultaneously? We’ll see.

Sprint’s only Active-type model goes back to 2014 and the Galaxy S5 Sport.

