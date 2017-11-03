Android

Sony Xperia XZ1 price drops further just a month and a half after its US launch

The general recommendation for a super-early deal on a new high-end smartphone is “get it while you can.” But Sony Xperias are nowhere near as popular as Samsung Galaxy flagships stateside (or anywhere else, for that matter), and they’re often terribly overpriced at launch.

That explains why the Snapdragon 835-powered Xperia XZ1 has already been discounted a grand total of three times after just a month and a half or so on Amazon’s US e-store shelves.

Initially available for an arguably excessive $700, the robust 5.2-incher can now be had at a whopping $111 less. $589 is a significantly more palatable price point, although further markdowns are always possible, especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner.

The only Sony Xperia XZ1 flavor currently setting you back the aforementioned 589 bucks with a US warranty is the “Moonlit Blue”, with black models fetching $597.90 at the time of writing, and both “Venus Pink” and “Warm Silver” options costing $599.99 a pop.

Oddly enough, the diminutive 4.6-inch Xperia XZ1 Compact, which was itself discounted shortly after a discreet commercial debut, has gone up to $560. That’s still lower than the $600 MSRP, but not by much.

Remember, these two are among the world’s very first devices running Android 8.0 Oreo, and the full-sized XZ1 is also HDR-enabled despite sporting a relatively modest Full HD screen. Other top selling points include 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a Motion Eye camera with Super slow motion video recording, and 3D Creator functionality.

