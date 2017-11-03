After all the hullabaloo surrounding Apple’s apparent inability to properly ramp up production in anticipation of today’s official iPhone X launch, it’s certainly nice to hear Cupertino’s physical stores around the world are able to keep up with enormous initial demand.

That may not last long, of course, and online ship times could start slipping again from 3-4 weeks to 5-6 weeks or even more. But let’s enjoy this surprisingly stable supply state while we can, especially in the wake of troubling reports like one originating in San Francisco.

A local delivery of no less than 313 untouched iPhone X units was apparently stopped in its tracks on Wednesday morning, as three unidentified men driving a white Dodge van swiped the precious cargo of a UPS truck right before it could reach its destination.

The merchandise, estimated at a whopping total of $370,000, was supposed to go on sale today at the Apple Stonestown shop, but although that’s no longer possible, a “person familiar with the matter” said there should be no problem handling walk-in customers.

The moral of the story seems to be that nothing can stop Apple from making money like crazy selling iPhones like hotcakes. Not thieves, not heated competition, and not overly complex technology or sluggish parts suppliers.

There’s also a good chance the three criminals will be caught, despite their use of identity-covering hoodies, as an eyewitness managed to snap a photo (with an unspecified device) of the broad-daylight heist as it happened.