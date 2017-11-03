Business-friendly Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition comes with three-year security patch promise
Never one to rest on its laurels and slack off in terms of innovation and expansion into new markets, industry segments and product categories, the world’s most successful smartphone vendor appears to be increasing its enterprise focus.
Of course, unlike the rugged 8-inch Galaxy Tab Active2, the aptly titled Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition is not an entirely new device. This is simply a slightly modified version of the globally popular Note 8 phablet, catered exclusively to small and medium-sized US businesses.
But in addition to your typical workplace-friendly software, namely Samsung Knox Configure and Samsung Enterprise Firmware Over the Air, the Note 8 Enterprise Edition also comes with something many everyday consumers would literally kill for.
Maybe not literally, though the subject of software updates is particularly touchy for folks who’ve recently used a certain US unlocked Galaxy flagship. Well, this “IT Paradox”-solving configuration of the unlocked Note 8 vows to deliver “regular monthly security updates” for up to three years.
Mind you, we’re not talking full-version Android upgrades here, but Samsung has never made similar security-supporting promises for “standard” S or Note-series hero devices. Certainly not for three years.
Interestingly (read annoyingly) enough, the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition isn’t much pricier than a typical Note 8 bought from Samsung.com, fetching $994. “Authorized channel partners” will handle business sales, and a “continuity” guarantee means clients will be able to purchase “the same device model up to two years from availability.”