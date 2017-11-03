Android

Latest Bixby app update completely disables Bixby Button

Bixby is set on improving itself and one of the ways it is doing so is letting Samsung smartphone users not use it.

An update to the Bixby-related apps last month let users finally disable their device’s Bixby Button. But it still triggered the device to wake from sleep when tapped on accident. And to some, that just wasn’t good enough.

Well, the latest update for the Bixby Service finally kills the power to the key and makes it completely inert for those who already have the button turned off of its intended function. Just head to the settings page within the app.

Now, if only we could remap the damn thing.

