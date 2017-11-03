iPhone X shipping waits moved down to 3-4 weeks

In picking up his reserved iPhone X, our Jaime Rivera was told by an employee at the Apple Store in Manhasset, New York, that the device was “well in stock,” even if some carrier, color or storage variants weren’t all going to be available. Meantime, crowds in aggregate of the thousands have piled into city centers and malls around the globe to sit out the queue outside their own Apple Stores.

All this time, the iPhone X was being sold from Apple online with shipping waits ranging between five and six weeks. Well, not anymore.

In a lot of the world, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, Australia, all iPhone X variants are available with three to four weeks.

No telling how to evaluate the supply chain situation and who’s quitting their orders at this point, but we expect more notes from bank analysts in the coming weeks.