iPhone X shipping times improve, HTC U11+ Pixel story & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X, its launch, and how shipping times have improved after it. Then we talk about the HTC U11 Plus, and how it didn’t become the Pixel 2 XL. Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi are next as these companies have driven most growth in the smartphone space. We then talk about HTC and how the company is committed to as many as 6 devices in 2018. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 given the deals you can find.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Samsung lets Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 buyers choose between a free Gear VR and DeX Station
Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi drove majority of Q3 global smartphone shipment growth
HTC U11 Plus was Pixel 2 XL at one point in development hell
HTC confirms ‘five to six’ own-brand 2018 smartphones, including at least a dual cam model
iPhone X launch draws large crowds worldwide while online waiting times gradually get better

