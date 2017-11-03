iPhone X rushed from 2018 to this year

Apple’s senior vice president for hardware engineering, Dan Riccio, said that “a lot of hard work, talent, grit, and determination” was put into moving the launch of the iPhone X from 2018 to 2017.

Mashable sat down with Riccio as well as other Apple executives about what went into the iPhone X.

“It is one of those projects at Apple where you set up to do something that, at outset, you think, there’s no way we’re going to pull this off,” said Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering.

So, why pull it off so quickly? The neural engine that ended up in the A11 Bionic processor was in the works since 2014 and a reliable facial recognition method was being worked on. We don’t have any insight into that.

Riccio earlier told TechCrunch that it passed over looking at any sort of Touch ID solution. He told Mashable:

We spent no time looking at [putting] fingerprints on the back or through the glass or on the side. Apple did it because they believed in the quality of Face ID security and screen unlocking, with executives describing it as good as second-generation Touch ID, but also because there simply wasn’t time […] As far as last-minute design changes? Actually, we didn’t have time for it.

The design for the device was claimed to have been locked down early, even though backchannel reports claimed that component makers were having trouble with the part needed to make that happen from start to finish.

Phil Schiller, SVP for worldwide marketing, labeled it as a very Apple move:

“So here we are at the pinnacle of the best single button interface ever on a device — truly, I don’t think that’s hyperbole — and with incredible strategic advantage compared to anyone else — no one has a touch sensor that works as well as Touch ID and just as we’re at a pinnacle, we replace it,” said Schiller. Then he laughed and added “That is so, so, so, so like us, like other things we’ve done.”

You can read the full Mashable oral history of the iPhone X in the source link below.