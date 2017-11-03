Two more HTC phones, one big Razer Phone. Who said November was a dead month for mobile? Between Android One utility and maximum charge muscling, we’re about set for the year, we think.

More on that and the Sprint and T-Mobile merger that just won’t die and, as it was iPhone X pre-order day last week, it’s iPhone X sales day today! We talk about all this on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:30pm Eastern on November 3rd, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 277

Recording Date

November 3, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Sponsor

The Pocketnow Weekly is brought to you by AppRiver, the cloud-based software that keeps your email servers free of spam and viruses. It offers encrypted email, continuity, secure hosted exchange and even migration help, too. If having to manage your communications has become an obstacle to putting effort into your business, try any of AppRiver’s services FREE for 30 days. Visit appriver.com/weekly to sign up and we thank AppRiver for supporting the #PNWeekly!

More HTC

The HTC U11+ gets a global run with the company’s first 2:1 display. It was supposed to be the Google Pixel 2 XL at some point. Meantime, T-Mobile picks up the Sense-enabled version of the HTC U11 Life. The mid-ranger is available globally as an Android One phone.

News

Sprint and T-Mobile: what once was dead again now is alive… again again

ZTE Axon 8: yes, it’s happening

MediaTek: may get some respect from Apple if Qualcomm gets dumped

Touch ID: no such thing planned for the iPhone X

iPhone X price: $100 more outright at Best Buy for a time…

Razer Scrape

The Razer Phone has specs, runs Nova Launcher, and will be bringing along mobile games including Final Fantasy XV. Check out our hands-on video here!

