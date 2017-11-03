The HTC Pixel 2 XL and the cutting-edge Razer Phone | #PNWeekly 277 (LIVE at 3:30p ET)
Two more HTC phones, one big Razer Phone. Who said November was a dead month for mobile? Between Android One utility and maximum charge muscling, we’re about set for the year, we think.
More on that and the Sprint and T-Mobile merger that just won’t die and, as it was iPhone X pre-order day last week, it’s iPhone X sales day today! We talk about all this on the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the video recorded from 3:30pm Eastern on November 3rd, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 277
Direct Download
Recording Date
November 3, 2017
Hosts
Sponsor
The Pocketnow Weekly is brought to you by AppRiver
More HTC
The HTC U11+ gets a global run with the company’s first 2:1 display. It was supposed to be the Google Pixel 2 XL at some point. Meantime, T-Mobile picks up the Sense-enabled version of the HTC U11 Life. The mid-ranger is available globally as an Android One phone.
News
- Sprint and T-Mobile: what once was dead again now is alive… again again
- ZTE Axon 8: yes, it’s happening
- MediaTek: may get some respect from Apple if Qualcomm gets dumped
- Touch ID: no such thing planned for the iPhone X
- iPhone X price: $100 more outright at Best Buy for a time…
Razer Scrape
The Razer Phone has specs, runs Nova Launcher, and will be bringing along mobile games including Final Fantasy XV. Check out our hands-on video here!
See you soon!