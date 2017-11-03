Android

Essential Phone discounted to lowest price at Telus

Contents
Advertisement

In Canada, the Essential Phone‘s exclusive carrier, Telus, has taken the device to its lowest price yet.

The 128GB device with its unique “notch” design bounded onto the network with a frightening $1,050 full retail price tag and was accompanied by still-scary service-subsidized tills of down to $290.

After a quick dip down to $200 subsidized, it has now gone free on a two-year contract with a minimum plan rate of $85. No term pricing is just as heavily discounted, down to $650.

In the United States, the phone went down $200 to a startling $499 this week.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Source
Telus
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Canada, Deals, discounts, Essential, Essential Phone, News, Pricing, Telus
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.