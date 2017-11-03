Essential Phone discounted to lowest price at Telus
In Canada, the Essential Phone‘s exclusive carrier, Telus, has taken the device to its lowest price yet.
The 128GB device with its unique “notch” design bounded onto the network with a frightening $1,050 full retail price tag and was accompanied by still-scary service-subsidized tills of down to $290.
After a quick dip down to $200 subsidized, it has now gone free on a two-year contract with a minimum plan rate of $85. No term pricing is just as heavily discounted, down to $650.
In the United States, the phone went down $200 to a startling $499 this week.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%