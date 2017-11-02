Xiaomi might be timidly trying to build a Western presence in the hyper-competitive smartphone world, as well as make a few waves with eye-catching flagships in friendly Asian markets, but at the end of the day, the Chinese OEM remains laser focused on offering as many low-cost options as possible for its homeland and India.

Enter the India-first Xiaomi Redmi Y1, which appears to be laying the foundation for yet another youth-friendly, selfie-centric family of ultra-affordable Android handsets.

The overall modest 5.5-incher’s centerpiece is without a doubt a 16MP front-facing camera sporting an LED Selfie-light, aka flash, for “perfectly lit” self-portraits regardless of surrounding conditions, as well as Beautify 3.0 software tricks for enhancing your “natural beauty.”

The rear shooter is obviously less impressive, at 13 megapixels, with a fingerprint sensor also mounted on the back, but relatively thick screen bezels in tow nonetheless. The HD display resolution is far from remarkable too, and the only good thing about the octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor under the Y1’s hood is its energy efficiency.

Combined with a large 3080mAh battery, it should keep the lights on for up to 10 days of standby, 10 hours of video playback or 21 hours of reading, which ain’t too shabby. It’s also nice that you get 32GB storage and 3GB RAM at Rs. 8,999 ($140), or double the digital hoarding room and an extra gig of memory for 11K rupees, or $170.

Both variants run MIUI 9-skinned Android 7.1 Nougat out the box, going on sale exclusively through Amazon.in on November 8. And if you want to spend even less, the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite is coming at Rs. 6,999 ($108) with just 2GB RAM and 16GB storage on deck, as well as a humble 5MP front cam and Snapdragon 425 SoC.